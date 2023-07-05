scorecardresearch
Star Sports bags television broadcast rights of Lanka Premier League 2023

Star Sports will telecast the league’s action live, exclusively in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and MENA region including UAE

Written by BrandWagon Online
Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy will be the five teams fighting for the title
Star Sports will have exclusive television media rights for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023, scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka from July 30 to August 21. Having bagged the television broadcast rights, Star Sports will telecast the league’s action live, exclusively in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and MENA region including UAE.

“With committed stakeholders like Star Sports, we are very excited to bring the global cricketing audience an opportunity to not only witness an extremely competitive and captivating brand of T20 cricket but also dish out unmatched non-live cricketing content for fans across India, Sri Lanka, the subcontinent and MENA region,” Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, founder and CEO, IPG Group, said.

The upcoming season will witness the presence of international cricketers such as Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller as well as Sri Lankan cricketers Thisara Parera and Wanidu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews and skipper Dasun Shanaka among others as the matches will be held across two venues—Colombo and Kandy, for the fourth season.

“The league has witnessed thrilling action and a great fan base across the subcontinent and MENA region. With the association, the upcoming season will be able to reach a wider audience,” said a Star Sports spokesperson.

Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy will be the five teams fighting for the title.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 14:10 IST

