Star Maa launches Bigg Boss Telugu season 7; onboards 19 sponsors

Sponsors span across categories such as FMCG, construction/real estate, jewellery, durables, automotive, among others

Written by BrandWagon Online
Bigg Boss Telugu has onboarded 19 sponsors spanning across categories such as FMCG, construction/real estate, jewellery, durables, and automotive, among others. In this season, Bigg Boss Telugu has shifted to the coveted prime-time slot of 9:30 PM, enhancing its accessibility to a broader audience.

Talking about the brand sponsorship, Amrutha Nair, head – ad sales and strategy, entertainment network channels, Disney Star, said, “We are happy by the response from brands for the seventh season of the show, it is a sign of a great festive season. Bigg Boss Telugu offers a platform for brands to leave a lasting impact, thanks to its reach and audience. It provides brands with an uncluttered media platform and numerous opportunities for sustained visibility, which can be rare during the bustling festive season.”

Additionally, Bigg Boss Telugu has onboarded brands include Dabur, Maruti, Joyalukkas, Radha TMT, Indulekha, Freedom Edible Oil, Coke, Whisper, Centuary Fiber, Cera, Britannia, Kajaria Cements, Haier, Butterfly, Docilekart, Shastry Balm, Orill and Mondelez.

Moreover, the show has also launched a campaign with a central theme of everything being “upside down”.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 14:38 IST

