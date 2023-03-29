Star Health rolls out ‘Secure your Savings’ campaign to promote health insurance as an investment tool

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., recently launched the ‘Secure your Savings’ campaign to encourage people to invest in their own health to safeguard their ‘Total Life Savings’ (TLS). As per the company, the campaign is aimed at reminding viewers that investing in health insurance will enable them to protect their life savings and financial investments from the threat of adverse health costs.

The central theme of the campaign is based on the fact that health issues can wipe out one’s savings through high treatment costs. The video campaign uses humour to convey this serious message.

The film opens to a financially knowledgeable middle-aged man, loudly advising someone on the phone, recommending investing in various instruments such as FDs, PPFs and Mutual Funds to reap good Return-On-Investment (ROI). The protagonist listens in on this conversation and hears the man dismissing insurance as a viable investment option as it has no ROI. The man goes on to ask the person on the phone to check if the NAV and ER are high for a mutual fund investment. Seeing the protagonist still overhearing his conversation, the man, irritated, asks him “Kya hai?” The protagonist then baffles the man by responding in made up investment jargon: “Aap BP check kijiye. High hoga. HBP se CKD ho sakta hai, jise aapka TLS minus me jayega!” He then goes on to explain how investing in health insurance will protect the man’s Total Life Savings and advises him to invest in Star Health Insurance (SHI) to protect his savings from adverse medical costs.

Commenting on the brand film, Kotha Kartheek, VP and head digital Marketing and Transformation, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., said “With medical inflation flaring up in the country, it is very important for people to invest in health insurance. If people do not have health insurance, medical bills and hospitalisation can take a toll on their entire savings. With this campaign, primarily using digital platforms, we intend to reach out to a larger set of audience and create awareness around Health Insurance as one of the important investments that one should take up.”

Kashyap G, head of Brand and Communications, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., said, “We came up with this campaign after a thorough PAN India market research, where we understood that in our nation, people are so focused on getting an ROI on all their investments and see Health Insurance as an investment with no benefit. The campaign is built on the premise that HEALTH INSURANCE is important as it protects your hard-earned money from being spent on unforeseen medical emergencies and a necessary investment that helps you to “SAVE YOUR SAVINGS”.

