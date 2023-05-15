Staqu Technologies unveils JARVIS’ Heat Mapping Feature for audio-video data analysis

Staqu Technologies, an artificial intelligence solutions provider, has today unveiled a new heat mapping feature for their JARVIS platform. According to the company, the heat mapping feature uses a real-time camera feed to track human movement and has a wide range of potential applications across various industries.

The JARVIS heat mapping feature offers data on customer behavior, demographics, consumer preference, and store layout optimization, the company stated. In addition, it can also enhance inventory management, analyze sales and customer metrics, and identify potential revenue generators.

Speaking on the launch, Atul Rai, founder and CEO of Staqu Technologies said, ” Empowering offline players with the JARVIS heat mapping feature is a game-changer across industries, bringing them on par with their online counterparts. By providing comprehensive data analysis and insights, we can help businesses enhance their customer experience and create effective business strategies to achieve the best revenue growth for their business.”

Furthermore, as per the company, Heat map analysis is a helpful tool for retailers, allowing them to track foot traffic in each section, gauge customer dwell time, and assess sales conversion rates. JARVIS is further used in smart cities, real estate, manufacturing, and airports for safety hazard prevention, as well as to track unlawful activities, fire hazards, and other analytics.

JARVIS has more than 90+ analytics being used to provide businesses with insights and cost-saving operational benefits in real time along with a Video management (VMS) feature. It is also capable of performing audio analytics using audio coming from a camera mic.

