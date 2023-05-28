scorecardresearch
SRL Diagnostics renames as Agilus Diagnostics

As per the company, Agilus is inspired by the Latin term, agilis which stands for ‘agility’

Written by BrandWagon Online
Through the new identity, the company aims to create renewed values for each of its stakeholders
SRL Diagnostics has announced the rebranding of the company, it would be adopting a new identity ‘Agilus Diagnostics’. As per the company, Agilus is inspired by the Latin term, agilis which stands for ‘agility’.

Speaking on the new identity, Anand. K, chief executive officer, Agilus Diagnostics said, “By launching the latest diagnostic solutions, building world-class information technology systems and offering superior customer experience, we have always stayed a step ahead. While the name changes, our guiding principles and business fundamentals remain unchanged. We will closely work with our partners to complete the brand transition over the coming days. The new brand will reflect in all customer and partner facing assets henceforth.”

Through the new identity, the company aims to create renewed values for each of its stakeholders.

According to the company, for patients, Agilus is a commitment to enable medical professionals to deliver quality and timely care, for its channel partners, it is a momentum to embark on a new growth phase and for the people, it is an endeavour to create and foster a culture of collaboration and an environment of diversity and inclusion.

Additionally, the company aims to champion good health and well-being to the planet by reducing carbon footprint.

First published on: 28-05-2023 at 13:52 IST

