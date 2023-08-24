scorecardresearch
Spykar launches #ThreadsOfLove campaign for Raksha Bandhan

The campaign, titled #ThreadsOfLove, captures the essence of the brother-sister bond while embracing innovation and gestures

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
Spykar introduces the ‘Rakhi Hamper’, a curated gift set designed for sisters to surprise their brothers
Spykar introduces the 'Rakhi Hamper', a curated gift set designed for sisters to surprise their brothers

Spykar launches its campaign that turns tradition on its head. Spykar introduces the ‘Rakhi Hamper’, a curated gift set designed for sisters to surprise their brothers. The campaign, titled #ThreadsOfLove, captures the essence of the brother-sister bond while embracing innovation and gestures.

Spykar introduced the hamper to empower sisters to surprise their brothers. As the videos unfold, they capture the moments and banter exchanged between siblings during Rakhi, a time-honoured tradition showcased in each frame.

“Raksha Bandhan has always been a symbol of love and protection between siblings. With the ‘#ThreadsOfLove’ campaign, we wanted to add a fresh perspective to this timeless tradition. This year, sisters take the lead in expressing their love through our specially curated Rakhi Hamper. We believe this campaign will not only celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters but also inspire a new way of cherishing this beautiful relationship,” Vivek Shah, chief marketing communications officer, Spykar Lifestyles, said.

At the heart of the Rakhi Hamper is the morse code Rakhi that spells out ‘Love N Protect’ in cryptic morse code language. Each dot and dash symbolises the connection shared by siblings. The element encapsulates the bond between brothers and sisters

The Morse code Rakhi, which reads ‘Love N Protect’, is the distinctive feature of the hamper. According to the company, influencers have played a part in the campaign’s success. Spykar also collaborated with radio partners. The campaign is now live in places like Gujarat, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

The campaign is united under the hashtag “#ThreadsOfLove,” symbolising the thread that binds brothers and sisters together.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 12:45 IST

