Springwel Mattress India appoints integrated marketing duties to Team Pumpkin

In a recent announcement, Team Pumpkin, a digital marketing agency, has won the creative, digital mandate and offline collaterals for Springwel Mattress owned by Ananta Capital.

As per the announcement, the agency will create a communication strategy to take on a three-pronged objective which is to create awareness about the brand and the value provided to the consumers to increase sales. It involves creating and implementing unique brand campaigns and influencer marketing strategies, designing offline collateral, overseeing online reputation management, and curating brand strategies to perfection.

Speaking on the partnership, Ankit Kapoor, CMO, Ananta Capital, CMO, said, “As a brand, we have always prioritised excellence and innovation. We believe that this partnership with Team Pumpkin will propel Springwel to new heights with innovative marketing ideas. We joined hands with the agency to curate brand strategies that resonate with our audience and reflect our core values. Springwel combined with Team Pumpkin will drive innovation in storytelling, customer engagement, and market dominance, ushering in a new era of success.”

“Our team begins its journey of creating and implementing unique brand campaigns and influencer marketing strategies that will captivate audiences and drive brand recognition. With our expertise and creativity, we aim to leverage Springwel’s brand strategies to bring it to new heights in the market. Our team is committed to delivering outstanding results for a lasting impact for Springwel as trusted partners and co-founders of its success,” Swati Nathani, chief business officer and co-founder, Team Pumpkin added.

Last year, Ananta Capital acquired a majority stake in mattress and sleep solutions brand, Springwel Mattresses.

