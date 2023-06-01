scorecardresearch
Springwel launches campaign ‘Dhang Se Soya Hota, Toh Ye Na Hota’ with actor Boman Irani

The series of ad films highlight how lack of proper sleep leads to absent-mindedness, embarrassment and errors in the smallest of tasks

Written by BrandWagon Online
Springwel Mattresses has launched their new ad campaign #DhangSeSoyaHotaTohYeNaHota featuring actor Boman Irani.

As per the company, the three films starring Irani highlight how lack of proper sleep leads to absent-mindedness, embarrassment and errors in the smallest of tasks. Additionally, the cataphrase ‘Dhang se soya hota, toh ye na hota’, remarked by Boman Irani in the films, captures the brand messaging light-heartedly.

Ankit Kapoor, CMO and operating partner, Ananta Capital, said, “This campaign highlights the need for proper sleep, and Irani’s portrayal as the central character adds credibility to the unique features that Springwel’s new innovations. We are delighted to collaborate with him and are confident that the consumers can relate to the daily nuances we project through each of our films. With that, we aim to play our part in solving the problem of lack of proper sleep in our country.”

The three films talk to three unique consumer cohorts and address their specific sleeping needs.

“Through this campaign, I would urge people to consider the importance of good sleep and the role of the right mattress in addressing sleeping issues. Technologies like cleantech protection and pure orthopaedic benefits will ensure better and deep sleep for every Springwel consumer,” Boman Irani added.

With the campaign launch, Springwel has also introduced multiple new innovative mattresses with advanced technology.

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 14:34 IST

Stock Market