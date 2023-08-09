Sprect announces the launch of its platform

Sprect, a startup focused on changing the way people connect digitally, has announced the launch of its platform. With the new launch, the company aims to bridge the gap between individuals and professionals from diverse fields, making them digitally accessible to each other.

Talking about the new launch, Mohit Khadaria, co-founder, Sprect, said, “As a student, I faced numerous challenges when it came to reaching out to the right people for advice. I always wanted to address this issue. With the increasing comfort level people have with video calls and the democratisation of internet access, we realised that now is the perfect time to tackle this problem. Sprect aims to change the game by providing quick access to professionals who can offer valuable guidance.”

As per the company, Sprect’s research led to a web platform enabling secure 1:1 video interactions, preserving privacy. As a multilingual open marketplace, users can filter professionals by location, language and price, ensuring personalised matches. Additionally, refunds for declined calls emphasise user satisfaction and the self-service model empowers professionals to tailor profiles, pricing, and availability, enhancing the experience.

“While many individuals are willing to help, they often lack the incentive to offer their precious time. They wouldn’t expect you to transfer money for a conversation. Corporate consulting has long been established in the B2B market, but there hasn’t been a convenient one-to-one C2C solution available for the wider masses, removing the awkwardness of asking for help or payment. Sprect fills this void.” Vishal Rupani, co-founder, Sprect, added.

