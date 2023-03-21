Sports nutrition brand MuscleBlaze announces Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

MuscleBlaze, Indian sports nutrition brand has announced the appointment of Shubman Gill as its new brand ambassador for endorsing the brand’s MB Fuel One Sports range amongst the youth.

MuscleBlaze aims for enhanced brand engagement with athletes and fitness fans nationwide through the association with Gill. Gill will be seen in multimedia marketing campaigns for MB Fuel One Sports.

Commenting on the brand ambassador announcement, Sameer Maheshwari, founder and CEO, HealthKart, said “The ethos of MuscleBlaze (MB) is to foster a Ziddi attitude, and Shubman’s journey reflects exactly that. He is a rising star and we are thrilled to fuel his achievements with our products like Biozyme etc. This partnership will scale great heights.“

Talking about his association with MuscleBlaze, cricket Shubman Gill said, “I am looking forward to a part of MuscleBlaze and will promote the healthy way to be ahead in the game of staying active by dispelling the myth that consuming supplements and protein is a barrier to fitness”

As per the company, the Fuel One Sports range by MuscleBlaze is specifically crafted for athletes to bolster uncompromised performance and set them up for the ultimate victory. The present portfolio of Fuel One Sports includes elite products like Sports Protein and rehydration fuel Hydr8 Pro available across all the major online marketplaces along with a promising product lineup in the pipeline.

