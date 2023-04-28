Sports for All (SFA) appoints Reuben Pandian as chief strategy officer for India

Sports for All (SFA) Sporting Services Pvt Ltd., has today announced the appointment of Reuben Pandian as their chief strategy officer. As per the company, Reuben will be responsible for developing and executing the company’s strategic vision to enhance brand visibility and drive growth. Additionally, as part of the executive leadership team, he will identify and curate impactful business developments to foster sporting experiences, for the youth in India.

Commenting on the appointment, Rishikesh Joshi and Vishwas Choksi, founders, Sports for All (SFA), shared, “Reuben comes with seasoned leadership in understanding every stakeholder associated with Sports, in the country. Being an ardent sports enthusiast and a certified youth coach, Reuben brings to table skillsets that are naturally aligned to our vision and goals. His rich experience of 28 years in various aspects of marketing, product development, and digital commerce combined with his passion for sports and fitness, will be instrumental in driving SFA’s strategic initiatives. At Sports for All (SFA), passion for sports is the common thread that stitches our ecosystem together. We are confident that Reuben’s presence will inspire the building of a strong community of champions in sports.”

In his previous role, Pandian held the position of chief omnichannel and strategic alliance officer with the Tata group’s e-commerce venture. He has also held leadership positions at Reliance Industries and Arvind Retail and worked extensively across the FMCG sector with firms like Procter & Gamble, Pepsi, and Wrigley’s. In his last role, Reuben was the Global Chief Product Officer at Rezolve Limited, UK, a global mobile marketing technology start-up.

Speaking about his appointment, Reuben Pandian, chief strategy officer, Sports for All (SFA), added, “Being part of Team SFA, gives me an opportunity to enthuse the need for championships at the grassroots level. SFA is at the stage for transformation and excellently poised to create impact at scale. I am looking forward to working with the team and building the central nervous system of grassroots sports in the country”.

