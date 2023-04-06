Sportiqo launches new digital campaign ‘Khel On, Trade On’ with brand ambassador Robin Uthappa

With the IPL fever gripping the country, Sportiqo, a blockchain-based fantasy sports platform has announced the launch of its first digital campaign featuring cricketer Robin Uthappa. As per the company, the campaign is aimed at promoting Sportiqo’s sports solutions and engaging with sports enthusiasts worldwide.

The digital campaign, titled, “Khel On. Trade On,” will showcase Uthappa highlighting the company’s products and services and how one can learn about financial trading by applying their skills and knowledge of their favourite sport. Furthermore, the digital campaign will include a series of videos on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube videos/shorts and other digital activities to connect with sports fans and promote Sportiqo’s offerings.

“We are confident that Robin will inspire and captivate fans all over the world. Our digital campaign is a testament to our commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences to our fans. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of sports and online gaming,” said Anindya Kar, chief product officer and co-founder, Sportiqo.

Sportiqo marked the beginning of its operations in India in the month of February and has registered around 55,000 active users owing to its beta launch. The company has so far, raised $1.25 million (Rs. 10 crores) in the pre-seed round from angel investors with a focus on user acquisition in its first phase post-launch.

