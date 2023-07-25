SpiceJet partners with CleverTap to enhance customer experience

CleverTap announced its partnership with SpiceJet. As per the company, this collaboration aims to empower SpiceJet to enhance its customer experience by leveraging CleverTap’s advanced technology to deliver personalised and contextual communication across its web and mobile channels.

With CleverTap onboard, SpiceJet aims to take its customer engagement to new heights, ensuring every interaction is meaningful and tailored to individual preferences.

Speaking on the partnership, Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer, SpiceJet said, “At SpiceJet, our foremost commitment is to provide our customers with the finest personalised experience. Our collaboration with CleverTap will further enhance this objective. By joining forces, we take a remarkable stride forward in enhancing customer engagement and retention. With CleverTap’s assistance, we can now deliver timely and precisely targeted communication to our passengers, ensuring that their journey with us remains seamless and unforgettable.”

Moreover, by harnessing CleverTap’s capabilities, SpiceJet will be able to analyse customer data, create comprehensive user profiles, and deliver engaging experiences thus maximising the lifetime value of their customers. This personalised approach will not only enhance customer satisfaction but also foster long-term loyalty.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with SpiceJet, a leading airline that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Our platform will help SpiceJet deliver personalized and contextual communication, ultimately maximizing the brand’s customer lifetime value. Our AI-driven hyper-personalized insights will help SpiceJet gain a deeper understanding of their user base, further solidifying their brand-to-customer relationship,” Sidharth Malik, CEO, CleverTap added.

