Spectatr by FanClash partners with GRID Esports

Spectatr, provider of a plug-and-play esports fantasy solution and operator of the fantasy esports platform in India (FanClash), has partnered with GRID Esports to power its fantasy offering with official, in-depth Esports data and boost its global expansion.

Backed by renowned investors such as Alpha Wave Global, Peak XV and Info Edge with a funding of $40 million, the company aims to revolutionise fan engagement solutions worldwide to build a global fantasy esports network.

The strategic partnership will leverage GRID’s official data to ensure the most entertaining live esports fantasy experience for Indian fans and power Spectatr’s global expansion in the B2B fantasy space. The game-agnostic technology of GRID data’s platform will enable integration of live data from games such as CS:GO, DOTA 2, PUBG, BGMI and Valorant while maintaining the same high quality, speed, and granularity of data across all titles.

“Together, we aim to craft immersive experiences beyond conventional limits, enabling viewers to participate actively. This partnership is set to elevate the excitement for esports enthusiasts, and we eagerly await its realisation,” Rishabh Bhansali, co-founder, Spectatr said.

According to the ‘Global Fantasy Esports Market, Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast 2022 To 2029’ report by Global Market Vision, the global Fantasy esports market is expected to grow from $6.45 billion in 2022 to $12.87 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of more than 12%.

GRID esports is a leading game data platform specialised in sourcing, managing, and distributing live game data and is also the first esports data company to receive the IBIA Data Standards accreditation. The company offers data only from official sources through its direct partnerships with rights holders such as Riot Games, KRAFTON, WePlay, or PGL and powering over 350 commercial clients with official data feeds.

“Esports fantasy is one of the fastest-growing forms of esports fan engagement in the world. FanClash has developed an impressive live-esports fantasy offering over the last two years for which official Esports data is critical to ensure the best experience,” Mikael Westerling, chief sales officer, GRID Esports, said.

