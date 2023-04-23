Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Shankar Prasad, CEO & Founder, Plum, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

On the days I am not working, I love to spend time solving puzzles, spending time with my family, or just listening to old Hindi film music. I also enjoy watching science television and history documentaries. I don’t get enough time during the week to step back and think, I enjoy having some time on the weekends when my schedule isn’t driven by a calendar.

How do you spend your weekends?

As a CEO, weekend is the only time I really get to myself without (many) meetings. My weekends are for spending time with family. Also, I’m quite the DIY person, so I like to seek out some odd fixing jobs around the house that can keep me occupied.

What are your favourite gadgets?

Earlier I used to drive the technology and now technology drives me. In last 5 to 7 years, there has been so rapid and immense innovation in technology and empowerment is that my day starts and end with the technology – with my smartphone, my tablet, using apps, or over the Internet, I’m always, fully connected. My current favourite gadget has to be my OnePlus mobile and Blaupunkt sound bar.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If given an option to choose another career, I would’ve loved to become a doctor.

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

It must be any destination in and around Mumbai. I particularly like Alibag and Matheran. I often say to my team as well that it’s productive to take a step back and refresh occasionally rather than using all of your energy on work.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

Pawn Stars, a TV show on History TV18 is what I would highly recommend. I like classic old Don movie (Amitabh Bachchan version) and Fevicol/Fevikwik ad campaigns from the early 2000s have been a favourite.

