Chai pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Sanjay Sahu, managing director, Bioderma India, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination, and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

In today’s ever-evolving world, new technologies are shaping the way we live, work, and interact. When not engaged in professional responsibilities, I love reading about the world of latest trends and technological breakthroughs. I believe reading about new technologies sparks creativity and inspires new ideas. Reading about the pros and cons, ethical considerations, and potential impacts of new technologies allows for a more balanced and informed perspective. It enables individuals to make well-rounded decisions and navigate the complexities of the digital era effectively.

Additionally, as a tech enthusiast, one of my favorite pastimes is to also explore and experiment with AI tools like ChatGPT. This exploration helps me better understand the current state of AI and its potential applications in various domains, including language processing, information retrieval, and creative content generation.

How do you spend your weekends?

My weekends are filled with the joy of travel, my love for art and culinary exploration. From embarking on new adventures to exploring art, I relish the opportunity to immerse myself in the richness of diverse destinations. On weekends, I eagerly plan trips to nearby cities, quaint towns, or scenic landscapes, seeking new experiences and creating lasting memories. I relish the anticipation of packing my bags, researching travel guides and setting out to explore the unknown. I also love to research and discover local restaurants, cafes, and eateries that offer authentic flavors.

The synergy between travel and art is profound. When I travel, I am always on the lookout for artistic treasures that reflect the local culture and heritage. Whether it’s visiting museums, art galleries, or street markets, I am drawn to the vibrant colors, intricate details, and unique stories behind each piece of art. I am fascinated by how art can tell the story of a place, its history, and its people, and how it can serve as a window into the soul of a culture.

Travel and art together inspire me to see the world from different perspectives, to appreciate the beauty in everyday life, and to seek out new ideas and inspirations.

What are your favorite gadgets?

As a tech enthusiast, my latest Apple Watch has quickly become one of my favorite gadgets, bringing a perfect blend of style, convenience and functionality to my daily life. From its sleek design to its impressive features, I am enamored with the many ways it has enhanced my lifestyle. The health and fitness features of my Apple Watch are also a game-changer for me. The built-in heart rate monitor, step tracker and activity rings motivate me to stay active and lead a healthier lifestyle. The watch also offers various workout tracking options, from running and swimming to yoga and more, providing me with valuable insights into my exercise routines and helping me set and achieve fitness goals.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

As someone with a keen interest in science and a deep appreciation for the field of pharmacy, I have always envisioned myself as a research scientist working in the pharmaceutical sector. The opportunity to combine my passion for science with my desire to contribute to the development of life-saving medications and improve public health has been a driving force in my academic and career aspirations.

The prospect of being a research scientist in the pharmaceutical sector has always been a compelling career aspiration for me. The opportunity to contribute to the development of life-saving medications, make a positive impact on public health, apply cutting-edge technologies, and engage in lifelong learning would have been immensely fulfilling. Although my career path may have taken a different direction, my passion for pharmacy and my appreciation for the importance of research in advancing the field remains unwavering.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

Traveling to Rome and Paris has been a cherished experience for me, as these two iconic cities are known for their rich history, culture, and beauty. Beyond the famous landmarks and culinary delights, both Rome and Paris are known for their vibrant cultures and rich history. The art, music, and fashion scenes in these cities are unparalleled, offering a unique blend of old-world charm and contemporary flair. From the lively street performances in Rome’s Piazza di Spagna to the chic fashion boutiques along the Champs-Élysées in Paris, there is an unmistakable energy that permeates the air.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? an American Netflix docuseries. It highlights how this incident changed the ways of advertising, with disclaimers now an integral part of many commercials. I recommended this docuseries for all the marketeers out there. As a lover of cinema, few movies have captivated me as much as Avatar, a cinematic masterpiece that has left a lasting impact on me. Its groundbreaking visuals, immersive world-building, and thought-provoking storytelling have made it a beloved film for many movie lovers. It has raised the bar for visual effects in cinema and delivered a powerful message about environmentalism and cultural respect.

