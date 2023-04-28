Uber launches new campaign for its three wheeler product Uber Auto

Uber has launched a new integrated brand campaign for its three wheeler mobility product, Uber Auto, to drive awareness and recall for the fast growing category.

The campaign focuses on the journey of some of India’s ‘resilient aspirers’ – Yashaswi Jaiswal, Indian international cricketer T. Natarajan, and the country’s first female bouncer Mehrunissa Shaukat Ali to draw parallels with the users of its product category who are passionately chasing their dreams regardless of the odds.

Ameya Velankar, head of marketing, Uber India and South Asia, said, “At Uber, we are constantly reimagining the way we move people for the better. We aim to make our platform accessible to millions of resilient aspirers in India who are constantly striving to fulfill their ambitions. Our campaign celebrates the spirit of those who are willing to extend themselves and question the status quo. The stories of Yashaswi, Mehrunissa, and T. Natarajan truly represents this spirit.”

As per the company, since its launch, Uber Auto has seen exponential growth, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country.

The campaign is conceptualized and produced by FCB India. The videos have been launched as part of a multimedia campaign, which will run across online and offline platforms.

Additionally, the campaign spotlights how challenges of everyday commute should not keep one away from chasing their dreams and by reimagining mobility for all, Uber is helping people realize their true potential. The ad films based on the real life stories of Yashaswi Jaiswal, T Natarajan, and Mehrunissa emotively convey their struggles, their grit, their concerns, and their belief in themselves while overcoming life’s hurdles.

