Sony Sports Network launches ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Hongey Kamyab’ campaign for the 19th Asian Games

Ahead of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, Sony Sports Network, have launched a campaign. In order to ensure that the message ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Hongey Kamyab’ resonates across India, Sony Sports Network has garnered support from figures including Anurag Thakur (Union Minister of Sports), Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Chief of Defence Staff) along with Chiefs of tri-services General Manoj Pandey, Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.

Among the prominent influencers of the country who have joined the broadcaster’s mission and shared their messages for the participating athletes to reach higher echelons in this edition of the quadrennial extravaganza are Amitabh Bachchan, Sudha Murty, Aamir Khan, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapoor, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Kapil Sharma Mirabai Chanu, Zaheer Khan, Anju Bobby George, Raja Randhir Singh and many more.

Also joining the broadcaster, was an all-star lineup of Indian sports journalists who have been covering the journeys of our sporting heroes from Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Rajasthan Patrika, The Telegraph, Deccan Chronicle, Dinakaran, Lokmat, Eenadu, Gujarat Samachar, Sandesh, Asomya Pratidin, Sportskeeda along with RJs from Radio City and Radio One and representatives from news channels Aaj Tak and NDTV 24X7.

“The Asian Games is one of the grandest stages in the sporting world of Asia and the Indian contingent is training hard to add to our medal count. It’s a moment of national pride as we have stalwarts from every walk of life joining us for the campaign to rally behind our Indian athletes making this the grandest campaign ever for the Asian Games. Adding to that, we have also received great support from our sponsors who will surely benefit from the strategic partnership with Sony Sports Network for the Asian Games,” Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer – distribution and international business and head- sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said.

Sony Sports Network’s ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Hongey Kamyab’ campaign has attracted a host of sponsors such as Hyundai, JSW, Limca Sportz, Paisabazaar, LIC of India, Ultratech Cement, State Bank of India, Panasonic amongst others and more brands are expected to be announced by the time the Asian Games begin on September 23, 2023.

