Sony Sports Network launches campaign to support Indian contingent at 2022 Asian Games

Sony Sports Network announced that it has initiated the 150-day countdown for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. The primary objective of this endeavor is to instill a sense of national pride in the Indian athletes and garner support from the country as they participate in the games.

Speaking on the new campaign, Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer – distribution & international business and head – sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, “The ‘Hum Hai, Zidd pe Sawaar, Iss Baar, Sau Paar, Phir Se, Hum Honge Kamyaab!’ campaign kickstarts the 150 days to go countdown for the games. With a total of 69 medals, the 2018 edition of the Games was instrumental in shaping the future of Indian sports. Our campaign aims to motivate athletes at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 to take a step further and surpass the 100 medal mark.”

Following the success of the ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ campaign to support the Indian contingent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the ‘Hum Hai, Zidd pe Sawaar, Iss Baar, Sau Paar, Phir Se, Hum Honge Kamyaab!’ campaign aims to inspire the Indian contingent.

Furthermore, Sony Sports Network will telecast an interview that will feature Raja Randhir Singh, acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia. Additionally, he will shed light on the level of preparedness of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Asian games.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook