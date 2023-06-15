Sony SAB launches digital campaign #HameshaKaHiKyun to promote its show ‘Vanshaj’

Sony SAB has launched a digital campaign #HameshaKaHiKyun for its new show ‘Vanshaj’. The campaign highlights the fact that only 15% of board members in Indian family businesses are women, and the percentage of women holding senior VP roles has decreased from 18% to 13%. The campaign aims to challenge gender stereotypes and advocate for inclusivity in leadership roles.

Sony SAB’s new family drama, ‘Vanshaj’ delves into the dynamics of a legacy business empire, challenging conventional patriarchal narratives. ‘Vanshaj’ aims to shatter the glass ceiling and emphasize that leadership and entrepreneurship should be determined by one’s abilities rather than gender.

“Sony SAB as a brand believes in real stories and real emotions, exploring new and more relevant themes that resonate with the lives of our viewers more closely. Vanshaj is one more forward-looking show from the channel which explores the challenges regarding inheritance even in today’s world. Using a sharp consumer insight helped us come up with a strong consumer campaign both for mass media and digital, riding on the understanding that most family-owned businesses often choose a male heir to take over the reins,” Vaishali Sharma, head of marketing, Sony SAB, said.

Since its launch, the campaign has gained traction by showcasing the lack of female representation in corporate leadership roles through a series of impactful videos. The success of the campaign reflects the growing desire for change and the need to amplify the voices of women leaders.

