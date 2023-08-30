Sony Marathi launches campaign for new show Rani Mi Honar

Sony Marathi has launched a campaign for its latest show titled ‘Rani Mi Honar’. As per the company, the campaign is aimed to create awareness around the show using unconventional methods.

The campaign is based on the strategy that leverages the Kaali Peeli autos. The autos painted in rani pink colour, took to the streets of Thane in Mumbai, marking the commencement of the show’s launch. The campaign also saw the participation of female auto drivers from Thane.

Talking about the campaign, Sainath Pai, marketing head, Sony Marathi, said, “Our fictional narratives are characterised by their uniqueness and progressiveness. Similarly, we are committed to conveying our messages to viewers through unforgettable and delightful methods in our launch marketing campaigns. The goal was to rekindle the aspirations of countless women commuters, making them feel exceptional and empowering them to reclaim their own lives.”

The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Posterscope, an OOH (out-of-home) agency from dentsu India.

“At Posterscope, our objective is to infuse campaigns with remarkable innovative elements, ensuring they remain etched in the memory of both the brand and its audience. I firmly affirm that Sony Marathi’s ‘Rikshaw Rani’ campaign painted the city with an aura of excitement,” Imtiyaz Vilatra, managing director, Posterscope added.

Moreover, the pink autos offered complimentary rides to women across the city. These autos operate for 21 hours and traverse approximately 425 kilometres.

