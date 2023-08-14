Sony Entertainment Television brings back ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’- ‘India Ka Family Game’

Sony Entertainment Television brings viewers an updated and upgraded version of Kaun Banega Crorepati in its 15th season. the show premieres on August 14th hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 P.M. With the promise of a #NewBeginning, the game show will capture the essence of the progress that India is making, bringing forth some remarkable changes that will make the gameplay tougher and far more engaging.

Talking about ‘badlav’ in this season, one of the new additions to the show is the introduction of the ‘Super Sandook’, providing a much-required respite that allows the contestant to revive what has been lost. The second change is ‘Desh Ka Sawal’, which will drive more audience participation. Moreover, along with Video Call a Friend and Audience Poll, a new lifeline called ‘Double Dip’ has been added to the format and this season also brings back the fastest finger first feature. A sleeker show-set brings together all these changes, lending itself to this gameplay that will masterfully be executed by host Bachchan.

Commenting on the launch of the new season, Neeraj Vyas, business head – Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, PAL and Sony MAX Movie Cluster said, “One of the most attractive aspects about Kaun Banega Crorepati is that it is entertainment accompanied by learning, which keeps viewers glued to the screen. Hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is loved by all generations, this show and its legacy have become a part of popular culture that celebrates Indians who aim high. Mirroring the modern new India – we have added new elements to the 15th season that will make the gameplay more intriguing. The thrill of answering new questions brings families together, promoting cohesive family viewing and we believe that the 15th season will continue to enthral audiences, young and old.”

The 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is co-presented by Hyundai Motor India Limited and co-powered by Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, Mondelez India and Parag Milk Foods. With banking partner – State Bank of India and Special Partner – Vicco Laboratories, the show’s associate sponsors are Xiaomi, MRF, Bikaji, RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes, Kalyan Jewellers and Cera Sanitaryware. The reality quiz show also has a large partnership deal with Reserve Bank of India.

“Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been gyaandaar, dhandaar and shaandaar, but in its 15th season, we will be ushering in a new beginning – representing an evolving India, its aspirations, and its citizens who dream big. This show has become an integral part of my life, it’s a platform for me to connect with audiences – both inside the studio as well as those watching the show from the comfort of their homes. I am really looking forward to welcoming and interacting with contestants from different walks of life who are such a huge inspiration not only to me but also to those who want to be the change and fulfil their ambitions with the power of knowledge,” Amitabh Bachchan, host of Kaun Banega Crorepati added.

