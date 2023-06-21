scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Sony closely monitors SEBI’s action on Zee merger

Chandra and Goenka then moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to challenge the ban

Written by Reuters
Updated:
The ban comes as worries over a potential delay in the merger of Zee Entertainment with Sony Corp
The ban comes as worries over a potential delay in the merger of Zee Entertainment with Sony Corp

Sony Pictures Entertainment said on Wednesday it took the Indian markets regulator’s order banning Zee Entertainment’s founder and chief executive officer from holding board positions “seriously” and will continue to monitor developments that may affect its deal with Zee.

This was Sony’s first comment post the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) ban last week against Zee Group chairman Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka for a year, saying they were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group’s related entities.

Chandra and Goenka then moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to challenge the ban.

Also Read
Also Read

The ban comes as worries over a potential delay in the merger of Zee Entertainment with the local unit of Japan’s Sony Corp have resurfaced.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Media

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-06-2023 at 13:25 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS