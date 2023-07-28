Sony BBC Earth to premiere two-part series Changing Planet

Sony BBC Earth will premiere ‘Changing Planet’, a two-part series. The series captures six bellwether territories bringing to the fore remarkable changes that have unfolded over the past two years through visual storytelling. It is a seven-year natural history project that has six presenters visit six of the planet’s most threatened ecosystems to meet the people fighting to restore the Earth’s balance.

As per the company, the show aims to portray how innovative solutions implemented in diverse regions can address environmental challenges, transcending borders and paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Talking about the series, Tushar Shah, chief marketing officer and business head – english cluster and Sony AATH, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Changing Planet promises to captivate audiences with its compelling stories of resilience, adaptation, and conservation efforts across the globe. The concept of the series is unique as it examines select locations and highlights the changes observed by the team in those regions. We hope that our viewers find these stories insightful and inspirational.”

Additionally, the new show is produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit.

The first season is based on the regions of Maldives, Iceland, Cambodia, Brazil, California, and Kenya. From the portrayal of seas and oceans in the Maldives leading to coral bleaching to the effects of global warming in Iceland causing temperatures to soar in the Arctic resulting in a meltdown. It also covers the pressure on natural resources faced by Cambodia, with expanding cities and overexploitation of the natural world.

However, the second season re-visits these territories exploring the ecological issues threatening the planet in Cambodia, climate change in Maldives and a visit to the Zackenberg Research Station in Northeast Greenland.

“Changing Planet has never been more relevant. There is a need to address the challenges of our warming seas, shrinking habitats, and melting arctic regions and the best way to reach the masses is by making them see the change. Through this show, we celebrate the inspiring work undertaken by champions of the natural world,” Rosemary Edwards, executive producer, Changing Planet II added.

