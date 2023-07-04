Sonova Consumer Hearing India appoints Vijay Sharma as general manager

Sonova Consumer Hearing India has announced the appointment of Vijay Sharma as the new general manager of the Sennheiser Consumer business in India.

As the general manager, he will spearhead the development of winning go-to-market strategies and local product strategies. He will also be responsible for identifying new markets, product innovations, and technological advancements to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Talking about his new role, Vijay Sharma said, “My vision for the brand is to seize growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding true wireless headsets, premium soundbar market and the emerging field of speech-enhanced hearables. Additionally, I aim to further strengthen the Sennheiser brand’s prominent position in the realm of audiophile headphones.”

With over two decades of experience in sales and marketing, Sharma has worked for global brands such as Lenovo, Johnson & Johnson and Samsung Electronics, leading nationwide business operations and managing both offline and online distribution channels.

