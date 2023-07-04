scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Sonova Consumer Hearing India appoints Vijay Sharma as general manager

The company has appointed Sharma as the general manager for Sennheiser Consumer business in India

Written by BrandWagon Online
Previously, Sharma has worked with brands including Lenovo, Johnson & Johnson and Samsung Electronics
Previously, Sharma has worked with brands including Lenovo, Johnson & Johnson and Samsung Electronics

Sonova Consumer Hearing India has announced the appointment of Vijay Sharma as the new general manager of the Sennheiser Consumer business in India.

As the general manager, he will spearhead the development of winning go-to-market strategies and local product strategies. He will also be responsible for identifying new markets, product innovations, and technological advancements to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Talking about his new role, Vijay Sharma said, “My vision for the brand is to seize growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding true wireless headsets, premium soundbar market and the emerging field of speech-enhanced hearables. Additionally, I aim to further strengthen the Sennheiser brand’s prominent position in the realm of audiophile headphones.”

Also Read
Also Read

With over two decades of experience in sales and marketing, Sharma has worked for global brands such as Lenovo, Johnson & Johnson and Samsung Electronics, leading nationwide business operations and managing both offline and online distribution channels.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 15:17 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS