Sociowash responsible for Anko’s digital transformation

Under the partnership, Sociowash would be responsible for delivering services like social media management, performance marketing, and influencer marketing

Written by BrandWagon Online
The agency will also work towards uplifting the brand’s position across social media platforms
Sociowash has secured the digital mandate for Anko India has recently launched in India. Sociowash won the account in a multi-agency pitch and would be responsible for marketing duties being executed from the Delhi office.

On securing the mandate, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, said, “We look forward to providing Anko with complete solutions and creating on-the-fly content, designs, and creatives that resonate with their target audience. With our team’s expertise, we will guide and create expected awareness about Anko India, which will help the brand. Being a well-known brand in Australia and standing for its on-trend designs, great quality, and affordable pricing will delight Indian consumers.”

According to the mandate, the agency will handle the creative strategies, influencer marketing, media planning and execution, social media promotions, work on big-ticket campaign ideation, ORM etc. The agency will also work towards uplifting the brand’s position across social media platforms, along with managing analytics and reporting.

First published on: 10-05-2023 at 11:35 IST

