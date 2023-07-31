Sociowash crafts campaign ‘If cars could dream’ for Hero Lectro

Sociowash has conceptualised and executed a print campaign for Hero Lectro, the E-cycle division of Hero Cycles. The campaign aims to position the company’s range of e-cycles as a smarter, greener and enjoyable alternative for daily commutes.

The campaign highlights how Hero Lectro’s e-cycles offer a riding experience with zero emissions and minimal physical exertion, unlike the stress of traffic-clogged roads and rising fuel prices. The print ads show how e-cycles are far more convenient as compared to their four-wheeled counterparts. With the campaign communication, ‘If cars could dream’, the campaign highlights the go-anywhere nature of e-cycles and how they are better compared to cars in all urban short commute scenarios.

“The growing concerns around traffic congestion, pollution, and health issues provided the perfect backdrop for this campaign. Hero Lectro’s e-cycles offer a simple yet effective solution for today’s stressed-out commuters seeking a more sustainable and enjoyable ride. The campaign perfectly encapsulates this sentiment in a unique yet practical manner,” Pranav Agarwal, co-founder, Sociowash, said.

The Indian e-cycle market is booming, expected to grow at a 12.4% compound annual growth rate to reach $1.05 billion by 2028. Hero Lectro aims to capitalize on the growth through a campaign that challenges people’s mindset around daily commutes.

“Commutes are getting longer, more polluted and stressful with each passing day. Our goal with this campaign is to change how people view their commute by making it effortless, green and enjoyable on an e-cycle,” Rachit Gupta, head of marketing, Hero Cycles, said.

