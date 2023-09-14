Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has secured the social media mandate of LEAD, an Indian edtech company, in a multi-agency pitch. Under the mandate, Sociowash will be responsible for boosting LEAD’s social media presence and increasing the brand visibility of the edtech school brand by deploying creative campaigns, from the agency’s Mumbai office.

Commenting on the win, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, said, “We are happy to partner with LEAD in their mission of making excellent learning accessible and affordable for every child in India, with a focus on boosting student confidence by building 21st-century skills such as communication, collaboration and critical thinking. Through this collaboration, Sociowash will leverage its experience and industry insights to develop and execute social media strategies that align with LEAD’s core values and objectives.”

By harnessing the power of social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn, the agency will help LEAD expand its reach and engage school owners, educators, and parents to foster an online community. The partnership represents a significant step forward in achieving LEAD’s goal of providing transformative learning to more than 25 million students across 60,000 schools by 2028, the agency stated.

“At LEAD, we believe in the transformative power of education and technology. Partnering with Sociowash allows us to harness the potential of social media to further our mission of revolutionizing schooling in India. We are excited to collaborate with Sociowash in crafting engaging campaigns that connect with our diverse school audience and inspire positive change,” Anupam Gurani, chief business and marketing officer, LEAD added.

