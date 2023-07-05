Sociowash bags creative and production mandate of Hyatt India Hotels

Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency has secured the creative and production mandate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality corporation. As per the company, this account was won in a multi-agency pitch to promote Hyatt Hotels in India as an ultimate wedding destination.

As part of this mandate, the agency will extend the “Perfectly Yours” campaign on the Hyatt India Wedding’s Instagram page to amplify its impact. Sociowash under its production banner, SW Studios will conduct photoshoots and video shoots to capture the essence of the brand and will aim to position it as a premium wedding destination among its target audience.

Commenting on the partnership, Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash said, “We are thrilled to partner with a prestigious brand like Hyatt Hotels and to assist them to achieve their marketing objectives. We will utilise our integrated production capabilities to generate engaging content for the brand. With a strategic marketing approach, we aim to elevate Hyatt India’s brand presence, reaching new audiences and strengthening customer engagement tailored to them. Our data-driven strategies will drive growth and position Hyatt India as a leader in the luxury hospitality market, maximizing its competitive advantage.”

Additionally, the agency will create content for Hyatt properties nationwide which are wedding destinations. The account will be serviced from the agency headquarters in New Delhi.

On the association, Amritesh Bakshi, director of Brand and Field Marketing – India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt India Consultancy Private Limited said, “Hyatt hotels have long been the perfect setting for tailor-made weddings, and Perfectly Yours is a testament to the meticulousness with which Hyatt plans and executes the modern day ‘dream wedding’. We are confident that Sociowash’s dynamic team and expertise will enhance our online presence through captivating content that will not only showcase the true essence of our initiative but also resonate with our cherished audiences.”

