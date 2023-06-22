Pseudonymous social network, Hood, has launched three features, Creator Score, Boost Post and Weekly Creators to provide creators with opportunities to showcase their talent, engage with their audience, and enrich the overall community experience.

As per the company, Creator Score offers a unique scoring system that rewards users for their engagement and activity on the platform. With each interaction, creators receive a distinct creator score, empowering them to track their progress. In addition, an exclusive Boost Post option for creators enables creators to amplify the visibility of their posts for a specific duration, increasing the reach of their content.

Another feature is the Weekly Creators list, a curated selection that lists about the most active individuals on the platform over the past seven days. Each week, up to seven creators are featured, showcasing their contributions, creativity, and dedication. With the list refreshed every week, the recognition and exposure are continually renewed, ensuring a dynamic showcase of the top performers within the Hood community.

Speaking on the announcement, Jasveer Singh, CEO and co-founder, Hood, said, “We are excited about the user feedback on the new features on Hood, which further demonstrate our commitment to supporting and empowering content creators. Through the implementation of the Creator Score, Boost Post, and the Weekly Creators list, we aim to equip our users with effective tools to enhance their audience reach, encourage interaction, and acknowledge their valuable contributions. We believe that by investing in our creators, we are building a dynamic community that inspires and thrives together.”

Hood was launched in July 2021 as a social networking platform that enables users to express themselves safely under a pseudonym. It allows users to share their thoughts, ask questions, and engage in discussions and debates on a wide range of topics with a pseudonymous social media network committed to user privacy and online anonymity. The platform offers a secure environment for users to express themselves openly.

