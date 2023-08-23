Snap Inc. appoints Pulkit Trivedi as India managing director

Snap Inc. has announced the appointment of Pulkit Trivedi as India managing director. As per the company, Trivedi will report to Snap’s APAC president, Ajit Mohan.

In his new role, Trivedi will be responsible for leading the organisation’s Indian operations including driving revenue, supporting partners, and nurturing the creator ecosystem. Moreover, under a new operational structure, growth, market development, partnerships, content, and creator ecosystem teams will report directly to Trivedi.

Talking about the appointment, Ajit Mohan, APAC president, Snap Inc. said: “I am happy to welcome Pulkit to the Snap team at such an exciting time for our organisation, both in India as well as more broadly across Asia-Pacific. Pulkit’s deep expertise in building and scaling businesses and finding ways to drive outsized growth for partners will enable us to continue delighting our surging community of over 200 million Snapchatters in India.”

With over 23 years of experience, Trivedi has joined Snap from Google where he has spent the past five years as the director of Google Pay – India business team. As a part of the leadership team, Pulkit was responsible for building strategic plans for the business, forging key partnerships, and leading the monetisation agenda for Google Pay in India.

“Snap has a reputation for being a true innovator and has built a thriving community in India with a product that has connected with so many young Indians. I could not be more excited to join Snap and look forward to unlocking the enormous opportunity alongside a capable and dynamic team, supporting brands, creators, and the community alike,” Pulkit Trivedi, added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook