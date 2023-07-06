SMFG India Credit elevates Swaminathan Subramanian as chief operating officer

SMFG India Credit erstwhile Fullerton India Credit, has announced the appointment of Swaminathan Subramanian (Swami) as chief operating officer (COO).

As per the company, Swami was previously the company’s chief people officer (CPO), and in his new elevated role he will now manage operations, technology, legal, enterprise services, human resources, and CSR.

Commenting on the appointment, Shantanu Mitra, CEO and MD, SMFG India Credit, said, “I am happy to witness Swami’s growth and his expanded role and responsibilities with us. In his enhanced role, he will lead our digital transformation, corporate legal initiatives, operational efficiency, and focus on building a strong infrastructure, as well as, prioritizing our people and community. This appointment reflects our commitment to developing and nurturing talented leaders who possess proven credentials and exhibit strong learning agility. We extend our best wishes to Swami for the journey ahead.”

Swami has held leadership roles across various geographies such as Africa, Asia and Middle East, apart from India, for over 25 years of his experience in MNC and Indian Business Houses. Before joining the SMFG India Credit family again in May 2021, he was with Sterlite Power, heading the HR function as group chief human resources officer (CHRO) for India and Brazil. He has worked with leading companies across the globe during his career, such as Reliance Capital, JP Morgan, Barclays, Standard Chartered Bank, and Accenture.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations on Swami’s well-deserved promotion to the position of chief operating officer. His exceptional understanding of the business, as well as dedication and hard work, have certainly made a significant impact to our India franchise and is reflected in his personal growth. As he transitions from his current role as CPO to COO, I am confident that his deep insights and strategic thinking will continue to further drive SMFG India Credit forward,”Noboyuki Kawabata, chairman of SMFG India Credit added.

Swami holds a gold medal in Engineering from Jadavpur University and an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur.

