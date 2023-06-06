Smart workers! How marketers can use generative AI to drive RoI on campaigns

Over the years, brands have tried their best to utilise artificial intelligence in their marketing campaigns. And perhaps one of the recent example of this is Coca-Cola’s Masterpiece campaign. And it is here in this campaign that we also come to know Edvard Much’s popular masterpiece The Scream goes beyond depicting anxiety, so does other peices of art including Hiroshige’s Drum Bridge And Setting Sun, J.M.W Turner’s The Shipwreck and Van Gogh’s Bedroom in Arle. The VFX team at Electric Theatre Collective and creative agency Blitzworks managed to bring some of the classic and modern artwork to life through a complex story-telling. Interestingly, AI is not only being used in story-telling, it is now believed that it will play a crucial role in media planning. “While programmatic allows one to set and buy ad inventory through an automated route, AI in digital marketing can improve the efficacy of programmatic ads by setting effective bidding strategies for competitive keywords”, Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, director of AI research, ManageEngine, Zoho Corp. told BrandWagon Online.

It is being said by industry experts that this helps in maximising the return on advertising investments, especially in terms of lead generation as users are targetted based on behaviourial analysis and cost optimisation. According to Adobe’s Future of Digital Experiences Report, nearly 60% of Indian marketers say that AI is helpful in their work, while 95% marketers anticipate that generative AI will increase their work product quality and volume. “By using machine learning algorithms, marketers can generate a wide range of content, such as social media posts, blog articles, and product descriptions. This not only saves time but also allows for consistent output, ensuring brand messaging remains cohesive across various channels,” Chaitanya Chokkareddy, chief product officer, Ozonetel, explained.

Industry experts believe that AI will be used in different formats to drive conversations. For instance Bots are believed to be analysing customer intent and mimicking natural human-like conversations to engage customers across social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. “The success of marketing campaigns relies on delivering personalised experiences to customers. Generative AI facilitates this by analysing vast amounts of customer data to generate personalized recommendations, targeted advertisements, and tailored messaging. In an omnichannel environment, we’ve leveraged Gen AI to take personalised messages to our consumers and trade partners. We are driving several media-led AI experiments to drive sharper targeting and full-funnel conversions”, Anuja Mishra, CMO, Honasa Consumer Limited( Mamaearth) stated.

Furthermore, AI-led developments in the area of creating dynamic ads and landing pages to personalise ad messages has been on a steady rise in the industry. “It is important because recommending the right products to the right customers at the right time across digital platforms makes a huge difference in the experience with the brand. To achieve this, we need to continuously build AI responsibly to analyse the user’s interests, choices, and other facets to detect the best audience for brands”, Ramya Parashar, chief operating officer, MiQ noted.

Refuting the rumour or the fear of job loss experts feel that there is a need for companies to invest in the current workforce to train its employees. In a report which was published by Microsoft on India findings of Work Trend Index 2023, 83% of working professionals would delegate work to AI in order to lessen their workloads. The report also stated that 100% of Indian creative workers who are familiar with AI would be comfortable using AI for creative aspects of their job. “A marketer using AI will be better than one not using one, leading me to believe that AI will not take your job, but a human being using AI could”. He further emphasised on the need to upskill and upgrade in order to remain relevant and competitive in the rapidly changing digital landscape,” Jaspreet Bindra, founder, The Tech Whisperer, said.

