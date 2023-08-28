scorecardresearch
Sleepyhead and Koparo partners for Rakshabandhan campaign Fabulous Bandhan

The campaign celebrates sibling connections and introduces an element of light-heartedness into their collaboration

Written by BrandWagon Online
The alignment underscores the essence of creating a harmonious living environment
Sleepyhead, a home lifestyle brand, has collaborated with Koparo, a natural home cleaning solution, to introduce their Rakhi campaign ‘Fabulous Bandhan’. As per the company, the campaign celebrates sibling connections and introduces an element of light-heartedness into their collaboration.

The campaign’s allure is further accentuated by its connection to Sleepyhead’s initiative, #HomesDon’tJudge. It showcases the essence of homes as safe havens where individuals can freely express themselves, engage in their quirkiest endeavors, and find comfort without the fear of judgment.

Talking about the campaign, Deepti Karthik, fractional CMO, Sleepyhead, said, “Our Rakhi campaign, ‘Fabulous Bandhan,’ is a true amalgamation of Sleepyhead’s style and comfort with Koparo’s commitment to cleanliness. We are not just showcasing products; we are narrating the tale of sibling bonds that resonate with everyone.”

Moreover, Koparo cleaning products complement Sleepyhead’s dedication to providing exceptional home lifestyle solutions. This alignment underscores the essence of creating a harmonious living environment where both comfort and cleanliness coexist seamlessly.

“We are really excited about our collaboration with Sleepyhead. Both Koparo and Sleepyhead target modern millennial families who are passionate about their homes. This one is a very relatable slice of life of sibling love and banter in the countdown to Rakshabandhan,” Simran Khara, founder, Koparo, added.

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 16:01 IST

