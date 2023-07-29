skyfair.news Lanka Premier League 2023 ropes in Yohani Diloka de Silva as brand ambassador

Yohani Diloka de Silva will be the face of the skyfair.news Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 as its official brand ambassador for the fourth edition which commences at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 30, 2023.

Yohani has been a part of a number of Indian talent as well as pop culture shows, movies and has amassed a fan base in India and across the sub-continent region. She also has an Indian Music label major exclusive deal to her name. Notably, the 29-year-old has previously lent her voice to the official theme song of the second edition of the Lanka Premier League in 2021.

“Yohani is not only a youth icon for Sri Lanka but has also been globally followed and it augurs well with our brand vision of making the Lanka Premier League, one of the most followed and successful cricket leagues from the subcontinent. In an era, where millennials and Gen Z have a strong influence- whether it is for cricket or music, I am confident, this partnership between LPL and Yohani will help the league connect with newer and more diverse set of audiences from across the region and globally,” Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, founder and CEO, IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL, said.

The fourth edition of the skyfair.news LPL 2023 which is kickstarting from July 30 will feature David Miller, Babar Azam, Chris Lynn, and Shakib Al Hasan along with Sri Lankan players like Mahesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Angelo Mathews.

The tournament comprises six teams including Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings, and B-Love Kandy, each representing different regions from the island. Each team will compete in a series of matches to be held in Kandy and Colombo.

