Skyfair.news announced as title sponsor for the 2023 edition of Lanka Premier League

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 has roped in skyfair.news as title sponsor for its fourth edition which commences at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 30, 2023. The T20 franchisee-based league will be named skyfair.news Lanka Premier League.

skyfair.news, based out of India, is a one-stop destination for all kinds of sports coverages. In-depth news analysis of multiple cricket leagues including insightful analysis, expert opinions, and match highlights are featured on the website to help the readers gain an understanding of the games and players.

“Together, we aim to achieve great things especially bringing to the fore the excitement of the game and creating unforgettable moments for the fans. With SkyFair strong readership and LPL’s strong growth opportunities coming together, there are no limits to what we can achieve!” Ian Michael Viner, managing director, SkyFair, said.

As part of the title sponsorship deliverables, the naming rights, visibility of the logo on the centre of the jersey and player-exclusive interviews will be given to skyfair.news during the ongoing edition of the league.

“While we provide live action, skyfair.news will ensure the fans get to witness in-depth analysis of every game played during the tournament. This collaboration will only help in the promotion of sports, cricket in particular, not only in Sri Lanka but also India and other parts of the sub-continent region,” Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, founder and CEO, IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL, said.

LPL, which is in its fourth edition, comprises six teams including Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy, each representing different regions from the island. Each team will compete in a series of matches to be held in Kandy and Colombo.

