Skittles owned the Super Bowl without spending

Harshada Menon, Group creative director, DDB Mudra

Why the campaign rocks:

The Super Bowl has frequently been the most-watched American TV event of the year. It’s also the most cluttered advertising space of the year. Brands spend millions of dollars to advertise. How does one stand out in this sea of sameness that is the Super Bowl? Skittles’ campaign, Exclusive the Rainbow, demonstrates how. Instead of showing its ad to everyone, Skittles created an ad and showed it to only one person — a random high school student, Marcos Menendez. It started with a film, where a fictitious news reporter humorously defended the campaign. Then, David Schwimmer challenged viewers to guess what these ads could be through quirky teasers. During the Super Bowl, people couldn’t watch the actual ad. But they could watch Menendez watching the ad.

I love this campaign because it never moved away from the brand world of Skittles, which includes striking imagery, unusual situations and weird characters. Moreover, without spending a single penny on the Super Bowl, Skittles owned the game. Ironically, no one’s seen the ad yet. Unless of course, you are Marcos Menendez from Canoga Park in the United States.

n Campaign: Exclusive The Rainbow

n Brand: Skittles

n Agency: DDB Chicago

