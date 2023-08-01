SkinQ appoints Meera Iyer as CEO and co-founder

SkinQ has announced the appointment of Meera Iyer as the new CEO and co-founder. Iyer has over 17 years of leadership experience across domains like FMCG, consumer internet businesses, and verticals like sales, brand, and marketing.

Prior to SkinQ, Iyer has served as the business unit head for the RPSG Group (Dr Vaidya’s), where she steered the brand through a post-acquisition phase and readied it for relaunch. She has also worked as the CMO and business head (OTC and private label, offline stores) for Medlife.

Talking about the appointment, Dr. Chytra V Anand, founder, SkinQ, said, “I am happy to welcome Meera Iyer as our new CEO and co-founder. Her leadership abilities and deep understanding of the consumer internet market, particularly FMCG and personal care products, make her the perfect candidate to lead SkinQ’s growth phase. We both share a vision of providing holistic and effective skincare solutions specifically designed for people with skin of colour.”

Furthermore, Iyer’s career includes a tenure as the CMO at bigbasket, during which she significantly expanded the private label business to 25 cities and achieved substantial topline growth. She has also spent nine years at Unilever, last as the regional brand manager for Dove and Pears.

Also Read vivo launches new campaign built on brand purpose Live the Joy

“Dr. Chytra V Anand’s commitment to creating high-quality, dermatologist-formulated skincare solutions is truly inspiring. Recognising that ‘Skin of Colour’ represents over two-thirds of the world population, yet current products are often formulated for Caucasian skin, Korean skin presents a unique opportunity for us,” Meera Iyer, CEO and co-founder, SkinQ, added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook