Skechers promotes walking as a workout with its new GO Walk collection

Footwear brand Skechers has launched a new campaign for its GO WALK collection with brand ambassador Ananya Panday. According to the company, this commercial will help launch the new GO WALK range: GO WALK Speed Walker and GO WALK Distance Walker. The range includes products for both men and women.

With this launch, Skechers India aims to promote walking as a workout. The commercial features Panday navigating a hectic day in a crowded Indian city. As she strives to promptly reach her destination, she decides to walk instead of waiting for her car.

Speaking on Skechers’ partnership with Panday and the Company’s GO WALK styles, Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers, South Asia Pvt. Ltd. said, “Since her first campaign in 2020, Ananya has helped us connect our styles and technologies with consumers across India. We are excited to have her star in our newest GO WALK campaign. At Skechers India, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products and experiences.”

