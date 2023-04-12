scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Skechers promotes walking as a workout with its new GO Walk collection

The TVC features brand ambassador Ananya Pandey showcasing new range of products

Written by BrandWagon
The GO Walk range includes GO WALK Speed Walker and GO WALK Distance Walker.
The GO Walk range includes GO WALK Speed Walker and GO WALK Distance Walker.

Footwear brand Skechers has launched a new campaign for its GO WALK collection with brand ambassador Ananya Panday. According to the company, this commercial will help launch the new GO WALK range: GO WALK Speed Walker and GO WALK Distance Walker. The range includes products for both men and women.

With this launch, Skechers India aims to promote walking as a workout. The commercial features Panday navigating a hectic day in a crowded Indian city. As she strives to promptly reach her destination, she decides to walk instead of waiting for her car.

Speaking on Skechers’ partnership with Panday and the Company’s GO WALK styles, Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers, South Asia Pvt. Ltd. said, “Since her first campaign in 2020, Ananya has helped us connect our styles and technologies with consumers across India. We are excited to have her star in our newest GO WALK campaign. At Skechers India, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products and experiences.”

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-04-2023 at 16:37 IST

Stock Market