Sirca Paints launched TV commercials ‘Sirca Hai to Shaan Hai’ featuring Manoj Pahwa

Sirca Paints launched TV commercials created by DigiStreet Media, featuring actor Manoj Pahwa. Titled ‘Sirca Hai to Shaan Hai’, the ads highlighted the unique selling points of Sirca’s PU Polish range.

“We aimed to deliver our message with humor, and the team successfully achieved the envisioned output. The positive responses received from key stakeholders are a testament to the campaign’s effectiveness,” Apoorv Agarwal, joint managing director, Sirca Paints, said.

Sirca Paints has partnered with over 100 influencers and implemented various other marketing initiatives to amplify the reach of the campaign. Additionally, the commercials are being aired nationally on TV channels, targeting audiences across different languages and regions. With a blend of humour and relatable scenarios, these ads extend the brand’s communication strategy, focusing on enhancing customers’ décor.

Also Read Santoor unveils OOH campaign featuring Varun Dhawan and Mahesh Babu

“Breaking away from the conventional approach of diving straight into a selling spree, the idea was to create a funny twist in the ads to engage audiences, bringing laughter and entertainment while capturing the essence of Sirca’s PU Polish range. From nitty gritty to major elements, all components were well thought out and were seamlessly incorporated with an on-point art direction. We hope that the ad films get their share of love from the market,” Darpan Sharma, CEO and strategist, DigiStreet, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook