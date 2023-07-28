Singer India appoints Rakesh Khanna as the managing director and vice chairman

Singer India has appointed Rakesh Khanna as the managing director and vice chairman. The company plans to revamp the company’s product portfolio and strengthen its marketing and distribution while focusing on investing in talent and manufacturing as the company gets to ready to expand and diversify.

Rakesh comes with experience in the consumer and white goods industry. Singer India aims to achieve an innovation journey that will put the consumer and the company’s employee needs at the core of its business functions.

“ I am very excited to partner and collaborate with the rich talent and our other stakeholders to explore the huge playground that India has to offer. I surely look forward to the onward journey of Singer India towards new horizons of innovation and creating newer experiences for our consumers to instil greater confidence and love in the brand,” Rakesh Khanna, managing director and vice-chairman, Singer India, said.

According to the company, India Is showing resilience towards a slow global economy and is growing at a steady and cautious pace. Singer wants to explore the potential that a market like India has to offer which has emerged as one of the largest exporters of textiles and apparel products in the world with a huge manufacturing base.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook