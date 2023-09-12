Sinch MessageMedia launches new SMS service to improve customer experience

Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced its global launch of SMS for Zoho Desk, which extends Sinch MessageMedia’s, two-way SMS capabilities. Deepening existing, highly-rated integrations with the Zoho Suite — SMS for Zoho Desk by Sinch MessageMedia enables customer service teams to manage and address customer inquiries from a centralised platform, cutting down on response times and improving customer satisfaction.

Speaking on the launch, Sean O’Neal, president of SMB, Sinch said, “Customer service teams are integral to the success of a business — no matter the size. They shouldn’t be bogged down by siloed messaging channels, which makes it harder to support customers and frustrating for everyone involved. We are proud to add to our robust portfolio of over 85 integrations with SMS for Zoho Desk by Sinch MessageMedia, fulfilling service teams’ need for centralised, real-time conversational messaging and supporting the full customer journey — from marketing and sales to service and support.”

Customer service interactions can make or break customer relationships or a brand’s reputation, with direct impacts on companies’ bottom lines. Research from Sinch MessageMedia finds that customers are 82% more likely to have a favourable impression of a brand simply by being able to engage in two-way conversations.

Additionally, SMS for Zoho Desk by Sinch MessageMedia claims to empowers businesses to take their customer support. Seamless, one-to-one conversational messaging directly within Zoho Desk eliminates the need for support teams to juggle multiple platforms, and instant, automated responses free agents up to focus on more complicated customer queries. The result is reduced strain on staff and faster ticket times.

