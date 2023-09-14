Simplilearn launches brand advocacy campaign #GetAheadWithSimplilearn

Wondrlab Network, a martech network and Simplilearn, an online bootcamp for digital skills training have today unveiled its latest brand advocacy campaign, #GetAheadWithSimplilearn.

This campaign showcases the bona fide journeys of Simplilearn alumni through candid on-screen narratives. The brand film captures the essence of learners’ profound career transformations and their unfiltered perspectives on their upskilling experience – a pivotal factor in guiding them toward their desired career paths. Additionally, this campaign not only highlights the attributes of Simplilearn’s programs but also emphasises their impact on the lives of the students.

Commenting on the campaign, Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief operating officer, Simplilearn added, “Our goal internally as a team is the success of our learners, and our teams leave no stone unturned in delivering this – ranging from building the most comprehensive curriculum for latest in-demand skills, partnering with the best universities/companies, delivering a highly engaging learning experience and supporting our learners in achieving their career aspirations.”

“We decided to make this the cornerstone of all our marketing efforts as well by adopting learner advocacy as our primary focus. Through this film and in many more to come, our intent is to share real stories of real learners; and what they were able to achieve by taking up Simplilearn’s programs. We are very excited about this as a way to let our work speak for itself,”Dalal added.

The campaign comprises a short film showcasing three learners at different life stages across India. The film commences with a narrator shutting down a “quick gain guru,” setting the stage for a deep dive into the lives of three remarkable learners. These individuals are not just data science professionals but are relatable people with multifaceted lives, early-stage to mid-to-senior professionals, going beyond their office roles. This approach aims to resonate with viewers personally, showcasing the real-world application of Simplilearn’s transformative courses.

The campaign is live through Simplilearn’s digital and social media channels, including the company website, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The #GetAheadWithSimplilearn campaign will include a series of videos covering success stories across various upskilling verticals. The first leg of the campaign focuses on the data category and films in the coming months will showcase the journey of learners in other professional streams.

“These days, people don’t simply buy into promises made by actors in a beautifully shot ad. For something as serious as professional upskilling that could be life-changing, only real people and their real stories can bring the conviction required for Simplilearn to change the game. In this film, we brought alive 3 such real stories from 3 real Simplilearn learners. With a tonality of honesty and outrightly stating that there are no shortcuts to the next level, this film motivates people to skip all such promises and take the simple way of growth. Actual, credible, and robust learning with Simplilearn,” Ankit Grover, lead integration director, and business head, Wondrlab India added.

Additionally, the campaign serves as a spotlight on the unique attributes that distinguish Simplilearn’s programs from the rest. Furthermore, the campaign underscores the value of certifications from global enterprises and partner universities, positioning learners for aspirational career growth.

