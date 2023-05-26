Simpl collaborates with BookMyShow’s #MySummerBucketList campaign

Simpl partnered with BookMyShow joining its #MySummerBucketList campaign and enabling access to scores of adventure sports and other activities across the country.

As per the company, in order to cater to the growing demand and streamline the booking experience for customers, Simpl’s integration with BookMyShow will offer one-tap access to the widest range of activities with over 1000 options across multiple categories including adventure, amusement parks, kids activities, workshops, tourist attractions, nightlife and unique experiences.

Metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai are amongst the cities opting for most summer activities such as amusement parks and adventure across formats and age groups while cities such as Kochi, Pune, Jaipur, Lonavala lead the charge for treks and camping, cycling, heritage walks, monuments and unique experiences.

Commenting on this development, Nitya Sharma, founder and CEO, Simpl said, “As a customer focused organisation, we are committed to fulfilling the evolving requirements of customers in a seamless fashion. Customers will be able to pre-book their tickets to amusement parks, treks, camps and scores of other activities with just one tap with Simpl, eliminating any transaction failures, which is a key pain point for them.”

According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the travel market in India is projected to reach $125 billion by FY27 from an estimated $75 billion in FY20, which opens up huge opportunities for organising by offering a booking and checkout experience to maintain customer experience. The partnership with Simpl will simplify customers’ journeys and contribute to bringing more customers online.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook