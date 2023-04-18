Siemens launches #PartnersInProgress as an ode to 170 years of Indian Railways

Siemens Limited has launched a miniature campaign #PartnersInProgress, as an ode to celebrate 170 years of Indian railways and its commitment to nation-building.

As per the company, the purpose is to tell the story of Indian railways that spreads across the sprawling landscape of the country, touching the life of every Indian.

Additionally, the campaign features photographs of miniature trains showcasing its smart solutions for freight, metro, rail electrification and passenger railways and how it is revolutionising transportation in India, helping the country move beyond.

Ramya Rajagopalan, head, communications and diversity officer, Siemens Limited, said, “On April 17, Indian Railways celebrated 170 years of service to the nation. The miniature campaign is Siemens’ tribute to Indian Railways, and we are doing so by showcasing unique miniature-styled mainline, metro and freight trains.”

“For the past seven decades, Siemens has been a partner in progress for Indian Railways, providing cutting-edge technologies and solutions to power sustainable growth including its latest offering, the 9000 HP electric locomotives,” Rajagopalan added.

