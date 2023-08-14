Sideways bags creative mandate for Pidilite’s Haisha Paints launch

Sideways has secured the creative mandate for Pidilite’s Haisha Paints. Pidilite Industries Ltd (PIL) has recently forayed into the paints segment with the launch of Haisha Paints in select geographies of the country.

“I am excited about the prospect of partnering Pidilite in making Haisha a significant, much-loved brand in the paints category. The opportunity is challenging but huge. And the manner in which Pidilite is approaching the project is inspiring,” Abhijit Avasthi, co-founder, Sideways, said.

Haisha’s product portfolio is strategically designed to address key benefit gaps and price points within the decorative paints market. As per the company, it has the advantage of a strong market distribution network nationwide and customer familiarity through other leading home improvement and adhesive brands like Fevicol, Dr Fixit, M-Seal, among others.

“Pidilite has always built endearing brands by partnering closely with creative teams and giving them a free hand. Sideways and Pidilite will work together to build Haisha into a household brand, trusted by consumers, preferred by the trade and loved by the paint applicators,” Salil Dalal, chief business officer, Fevicol, Pidilite, said.

Pidilite’s entry into the paints segment comes amid strong channel demand and subsequent range completion exercise. Sideways is partnering with Haisha Paints on its mission to become the preferred choice in the decorative home paints category.

