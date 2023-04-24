Shyam Steel launches TVC campaign featuring Vijay Deverakonda

Shyam Steel on Monday launched its digital campaign featuring Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay has been signed as the face of the brand in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets to establish a local connection and better resonate with the brand. The campaign has been written and directed by Rensil D’silva and Partho Sarkar of Ignition Films.

Speaking on the TVC campaign launch, Lalit Beriwala, director, Shyam Steel said “The digital film reflects the brand’s thought in connection with Vijay’s exemplary hard work, charm and flexibility in leading the way towards a progressive and unified nation. The campaign will help the brand to build a stronger connection with its target audience in the southern market.”

Through the campaign, Shyam Steel represents strength and flexibility with a touch of emotion built around relationships. As per the company, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets have huge growth potential for steel sector and Shyam Steel aims to be one of the leaders in this sector across the region.

Commenting on the campaign, Rensil D’Silva, writer and director of the campaign said “In a world where relationships are becoming increasingly fragile, Shyam Steel’s new campaign taps into a unique insight: Relations become stronger when they’re flexible. This is the real strength of Shyam Steel TMT bars.”

Shyam Steel, with an annual turnover of Rs 5000 crores, is in expansion mode. The company is committed to contribute to the realisation of the target of 300 million tonnes steel production by 2030-31. The brand is associated with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the face of the company in addition to having Sonu Sood as its Build India Brand Ambassador. The company has also recently launched the Shyam Steel Apna Ghar app to provide consumers with hassle-free purchase of TMT bars and boost the sales of its dealer distributor network.

