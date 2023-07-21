Shopsy launches SuperCoin rewards program to drive customer loyalty

Shopsy, India’s hyper-value e-commerce platform, has launched the SuperCoin rewards program on its platform. Customers can now earn and redeem SuperCoins on Shopsy, Flipkart, Myntra, and Cleartrip. This rewards ecosystem by Flipkart is designed to provide benefits to customers who shop on the platform, where users earn 1 SuperCoin for every Rs. 100 spent.

While redeeming, each SuperCoin is worth Re.1 and can be used for upcoming orders, thus enabling value-seeking consumers to save more on every purchase.

Commenting on the launch of SuperCoin on Shopsy, Kapil Thirani, head of Shopsy, Flipkart, said, “At Shopsy, it is our utmost priority to unlock the highest value for our customers, and I am delighted to announce the launch of SuperCoin on the Shopsy platform. The rewards program has witnessed tremendous customer engagement across the Flipkart ecosystem. In addition to giving consumers access to redeem and enjoy the benefits of the rewards program, it also helps us build strong loyalty amongst consumers. This program is a testament to our consistent efforts to provide value to our customers in their purchase journey on Shopsy.”

Moreover, SuperCoins can be accessed on Shopsy, Flipkart, Myntra, and Cleartrip. Customers need to sign in with their registered Flipkart number and access their SuperCoin balance on the platform of their choice by linking their account.

