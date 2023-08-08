Shopsy launches its latest TVC campaign featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Shopsy by Flipkart, India’s hyper-value e-commerce platform, has rolled out its latest campaign, ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya?’ featuring artiste Ayushmann Khurrana as the protagonist.

Created and conceptualised by Talented, the campaign aims to reinforce Shopsy’s value proposition of offering an expansive fashion and lifestyle catalogue at affordable prices has been brought to life in its latest campaign through a humorous take on the cast conversing candidly at a bus stop.

Speaking about the campaign, Madhuvanthi Ananth, Head of Marketing and Growth, Shopsy, said, ”At Shopsy, we are proud to deliver a shopping experience that resonates with the evolving needs of our value-seeking consumers. Based on the deep understanding of our customers, Shopsy’s new campaign communicates that style and affordability can go hand in hand. By partnering with Ayushmann Khurrana, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars, we aim to further strengthen our commitment to provide budget-friendly styles and variety.”

The film starts by featuring a young woman and her aunt conversing at a bus stop, when Ayushmann enters the scene. The woman is mesmerised by his style, while her aunt quickly brushes it off, adjudging that he must have spent an entire month’s salary to look this chic. Ayushmann then shows the Shopsy app to the aunt and says that he bought his shoes for just Rs. 50. The aunt is taken aback at the price and exclaims in disbelief. Ayushmann then points to a larger-than-life phone beside him to say that Shopsy has value-based deals not just on shoes and shirts but sarees and kurtis too. The film concludes with a scene of the aunt sitting at the bus stop, still in awe of the price along with the young woman and Ayushmann holding a glass of water to calm her down.

Also Read Kajaria launches Desh Ki Mitti campaign with actor Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh

The television commercial will be aired across major TV channels and digital platforms in multiple languages.

“I am delighted to partner with Shopsy, a brand whose campaigns strike a chord with desi households. This campaign resonates with the real India – customers who seek value-driven deals. I am sure the audiences will relate to this TVC and experience the essence of Shopsy, benefitting from its expansive range of products,” Ayushmann Khurrana added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook