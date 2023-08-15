Shoppers Stop launches ‘Heroes First’ initiative this Independence Day

This Independence Day, Shoppers Stop has launched ‘Heroes First’ program to celebrate the True Heroes of India, by welcoming them to the Shoppers Stop First Citizen Club. Shoppers Stop, an omnichannel retail destination is also gifting ‘Lifetime First Citizen Club membership’ to the active and ex-servicemen of the Armed Forces.

In recognition of their dedication, Shoppers Stop will present this membership, which will entitle them to a host of benefits, rewards and personalised services, carefully tailored to elevate their shopping experiences at Shoppers Stop outlets across the nation.

Speaking on the campaign, Shwetal Basu, chief of Marketing and Communication, Shoppers Stop said,“This initiative represents a heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who selflessly safeguard our nation’s integrity and security. First Citizen Club is one of India’s longest-running paid loyalty program. By welcoming them to the First Citizen Club, Shoppers Stop aims to acknowledge their contributions to our homeland.”

Basu launched the ‘Heroes First’ program by felicitating, the retired veterans of the 1971 Indo-Pak war (38th Course – popularly known as Born to Battle). She welcomed them to the Shoppers Stop First Citizen Club, by handing over the first set of complimentary memberships under this program.

Additionally, all active and ex-servicemen of the Armed Forces (including their families) can avail this complimentary membership by enrolling into this program at their closest Shoppers Stop or Home Stop store.

